 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Orchard Farm rolls past Villa Duchesne

  • 0

Orchard Farm rolled past visiting Villa Duchesne 43-16 Monday.

Bella Jones led Orchard Farm with 12 points, while Payton Meyers finished with 11 and Camryn Nelson added 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News