Recap: Orchard Farm topples St. Charles
Recap: Orchard Farm topples St. Charles

Orchard Farm toppled St. Charles 42-29 Wednesday at St. Charles.

Olivia Montani led Orchard Farm with 10 points.

Orchard Farm (10-7) hosts St. Charles West on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Charles (5-9) visits Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m.

