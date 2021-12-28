Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Valley Park

Orchard Farm triumphed over Valley Park 68-9 Tuesday at Valley Park.
Bailey Goeke led Orchard Farm with 12 points, while Katy Beth Brown finished with 10 and Amelia Thro added 10.
Orchard Farm (8-0) visits Warrenton on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Valley Park (3-6) plays at Bayless on Friday, January 7 at 5:30 p.m.
