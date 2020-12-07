 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Owensville downs St. Clair
0 comments

Recap: Owensville downs St. Clair

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Kyla Hendrix posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Owensville past St. Clair 73-65 Monday at St. Clair.

Also finishing in double figures for Owensville were Anna Finley (35) and Emma Daniels (14). The other leading rebounder for Owensville was Anna Finley (9).

Owensville (3-1) will host Tolton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Clair (1-1) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports