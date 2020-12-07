Recap: Owensville downs St. Clair

Kyla Hendrix posted 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Owensville past St. Clair 73-65 Monday at St. Clair.
Also finishing in double figures for Owensville were Anna Finley (35) and Emma Daniels (14). The other leading rebounder for Owensville was Anna Finley (9).
Owensville (3-1) will host Tolton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Clair (1-1) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
