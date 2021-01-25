 Skip to main content
Recap: Owensville triumphs over New Haven
Recap: Owensville triumphs over New Haven

Owensville cruised to a 67-33 win over visiting New Haven Monday.

The leading scorers for Owensville were Anna Finley (19), Emma Daniels (11), Kyla Hendrix (10) and Landry Watson (10).

Owensville (7-5) will host St. Clair on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. New Haven (6-9) hosts Battle on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

