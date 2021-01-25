Recap: Owensville triumphs over New Haven

Owensville cruised to a 67-33 win over visiting New Haven Monday.
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
The leading scorers for Owensville were Anna Finley (19), Emma Daniels (11), Kyla Hendrix (10) and Landry Watson (10).
Owensville (7-5) will host St. Clair on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. New Haven (6-9) hosts Battle on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.