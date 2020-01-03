Recap: Pacific downs De Soto

Pacific downed De Soto 44-36 Friday at De Soto.
Cori O'Neill was the leading scorer for Pacific with 14 points.
Pacific (6-4) will host DuBourg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-10) will host St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
Pacific downed De Soto 44-36 Friday at De Soto.
Cori O'Neill was the leading scorer for Pacific with 14 points.
Pacific (6-4) will host DuBourg on Wednesday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-10) will host St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.