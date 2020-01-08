Recap: Pacific handily defeats DuBourg

Cori O'Neill had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Pacific over visiting DuBourg 56-32 Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Pacific were Kiley Stahl (16) and Lilly Prichard (12). Maia Gayden led the way for DuBourg with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Pacific was Kiley Stahl (8). The leading rebounders for DuBourg were Genesis Rhodes (13) and Maia Gayden (8).
Pacific (7-4) will host St. Dominic on Thursday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (3-8) hosts Affton on Wednesday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m.