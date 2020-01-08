Recap: Pacific handily defeats DuBourg
0 comments

Recap: Pacific handily defeats DuBourg

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Cori O'Neill had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Pacific over visiting DuBourg 56-32 Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Pacific were Kiley Stahl (16) and Lilly Prichard (12). Maia Gayden led the way for DuBourg with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Pacific was Kiley Stahl (8). The leading rebounders for DuBourg were Genesis Rhodes (13) and Maia Gayden (8).

Pacific (7-4) will host St. Dominic on Thursday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (3-8) hosts Affton on Wednesday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports