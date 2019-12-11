Pacific handily defeated St. Louis Patriots 56-31 Wednesday at Herculaneum.
The Indians shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Brenna Moore led Pacific with 16 points, while Annie Mueller finished with 15 and Kiley Stahl added 10. The leading rebounders for Pacific were Cori O'Neill (10) and Kiley Stahl (8).
Pacific (3-1) goes on the road to play St. Paul Lutheran on Friday at 5:30 p.m. St. Louis Patriots (1-6) goes on the road to play Crystal City on Friday at 4 p.m.