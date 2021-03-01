Recap: Pana breezes by Carlinville

Pana breezed by Carlinville 55-36 Monday at Carlinville.
Jillian Hamilton was the leading scorer for Pana with 21 points and Anna Beyers added 15. Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 15 points and Jill Stayton added 11.
Pana (4-1) plays at home against Gillespie on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Carlinville (5-5) visits Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
