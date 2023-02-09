Recap: Pana breezes by Gillespie StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 9, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pana breezed by visiting Gillespie 51-30 Thursday.Anna Beyers led the way for Pana with 21 points and Chloe Ashcraft added 17. Mia Brawner led the way for Gillespie with 9 points. 0 Comments Tags 02-09-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin. Incarnate Word holds off Vashon in Webster Winter Challenge final for 88th successive win Natalie Potts enjoyed one of the top scoring performances of her career as the Red Knights passed a test for a tournament title. Parkway South continues to roll with big win over rival Parkway West MANCHESTER — Emme Heimlich did not have to look toward the bench to get breather Tuesday night. Cuneio comes up huge down stretch to help Eureka rally past Marquette in Suburban Yellow showdown The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak to the Mustangs and stayed unbeaten in conference. Harkins, Oller help Father McGivney rally past Althoff in small-school showdown BELLEVILLE — Mary Harkins had it circled on her calendar.