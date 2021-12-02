 Skip to main content
Recap: Pana triumphs over Gillespie
Pana triumphed over Gillespie 68-11 Thursday at Gillespie.

Jillian Hamilton led Pana with 20 points and Anna Beyers added 16. Mia Brawner led the way for Gillespie with 9 points.

Pana (1-0) goes on the road to play Staunton on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Gillespie (3-2) hosts Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

