Recap: Pana triumphs over Gillespie

Pana triumphed over Gillespie 68-11 Thursday at Gillespie.
-
Jillian Hamilton led Pana with 20 points and Anna Beyers added 16. Mia Brawner led the way for Gillespie with 9 points.
Pana (1-0) goes on the road to play Staunton on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Gillespie (3-2) hosts Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
