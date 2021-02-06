Recap: Parkway Central beats Hazelwood Central

Parkway Central beat visiting Hazelwood Central 49-33 Saturday.
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only two of 14 while the Colts made 20 of 29. Maggie Roberts led the way for Parkway Central with 18 points and Ava Hayek added 11. Tristan Stith led the way for Hazelwood Central with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was J'Lessa Jordan (10)
Parkway Central (6-9) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-4) hosts Parkway North on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.