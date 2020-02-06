Recap: Parkway Central defeats St. Joseph's
Recap: Parkway Central defeats St. Joseph's

Parkway Central defeated visiting St. Joseph's 55-49 Thursday.

Jayla Kelly was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 24 points and Brooke Hilton added 14. Kiley Duchardt led St. Joseph's with 14 points, while Michele Origliasso finished with 10 and Sarah Stewart added 10. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Michele Origliasso (10) and Kiley Duchardt (8).

Parkway Central (10-7) travels to Incarnate Word on Friday at 8:30 p.m. St. Joseph's (9-7) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Friday at 4 p.m.

