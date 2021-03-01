Recap: Parkway Central downs St. Charles

Parkway Central downed visiting St. Charles 41-34 Monday.
Ava Hayek led Parkway Central with 15 points and Maggie Roberts added 13. Breanna Hollowell was the leading scorer for St. Charles with 17 points.
Parkway Central (7-14) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
