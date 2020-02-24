Recap: Parkway Central rolls past Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Parkway Central rolls past Marquette

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Kennedy Moore had a game-high 25 points to lead Parkway Central to a 60-34 win over Marquette Monday at Marquette.

Parkway Central shot 51 percent (20 of 39) from the field, while Marquette shot 23 percent (10 of 44). Also finishing in double figures for Parkway Central was Brooke Hilton with 14 points. Kennedi Watkins led Marquette with 13 points. The leading rebounders for Parkway Central were Claudia Cooke (11) and Jayla Kelly (10).

Parkway Central (14-10) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Marquette (14-8) will host Holt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports