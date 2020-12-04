 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central slips past Parkway West
Parkway Central slipped past visiting Parkway West 53-52 Friday.

The Colts dominated the boards, outrebounding the Longhorns 38-25. Grace Meier led the way for Parkway Central with 13 points and U'Leyce Robinson added 12. The leading scorers for Parkway West were Triniti Cook (9), Lindsi Cook (9), Abbie Zensen (9) and Mary Hardy (8). The leading rebounder for Parkway Central was Maggie Roberts (8).

Parkway Central (1-2) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway West (0-3) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

