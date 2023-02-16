The Colts were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 13 of 23 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway Central were Maggie Roberts (18) and Ava Hayek (12). Mya Mann led Ladue with 19 points and Eelise Riddle added 10. The leading rebounders for Parkway Central were Zoe Fritz (10) and Maggie Roberts (9). The leading rebounder for Ladue was Eelise Riddle (9)