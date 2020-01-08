Recap: Parkway Central tops Fort Zumwalt West

Parkway Central topped Fort Zumwalt West 41-29 Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Jaguars. Fort Zumwalt West could only hit on one of six, while the Colts made 11 of 18. Jayla Kelly led the way for Parkway Central with 18 points and Brooke Hilton added 13. Brooklyn Palmer led Fort Zumwalt West with 10 points.
Parkway Central (6-4) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (5-7) plays at Parkway North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.