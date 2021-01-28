 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central tops Rosati-Kain
Parkway Central topped visiting Rosati-Kain 49-37 Thursday.

Mya Bethany was the leading scorer for Rosati-Kain with 16 points.

Parkway Central (5-7) plays at Webster Groves on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (9-6) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.

