Recap: Parkway North beats Marquette

Amy Jordan had a game-high 27 points to lead Parkway North to a 54-38 win over visiting Marquette Friday.
Also contributing to Parkway North's win were Ali Jordan (9) and Mackenzie Rhodes (9). Kennedi Watkins was the leading scorer for Marquette with 12 points and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Ally Fitzgerald (9) and Kennedi Watkins (9).
Parkway North (8-3) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Saturday at 4 p.m. Marquette (7-3) travels to Kirkwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m.