Recap: Parkway North breezes by Parkway West

Chanel Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Parkway North over Parkway West 51-30 Wednesday at Parkway West.
The Vikings dominated the boards, outrebounding the Longhorns 44-28. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway North were Aliyah Williams (16) and Ali Jordan (12). Triniti Cook was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 13 points. Other leading rebounders for Parkway North were Madison Adolphsen (8) and Malina Roberson (8). The leading rebounder for Parkway West was Lexi Etchason (13)
Parkway North (2-0) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (0-2) travels to Parkway Central on Friday at 6 p.m.
