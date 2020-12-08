Recap: Parkway North defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Parkway North defeated Fort Zumwalt West 43-38 Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Aliyah Williams was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Parkway North was Chanel Davis (9).
Parkway North (4-0) plays at home against Jackson on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.