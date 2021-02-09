Recap: Parkway North rolls past Hazelwood Central

Parkway North rolled past Hazelwood Central 50-20 Tuesday at Hazelwood Central.
Aliyah Williams led the way for Parkway North with 17 points and Elyse Marshall added 11. Aniyah Webster led the way for Hazelwood Central with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was J'Lessa Jordan (8)
Parkway North (14-6) travels to Kirkwood on Friday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-5) hosts Eureka on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.