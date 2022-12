Rhyan Muldrew led STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 8 points. The leading rebounder for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley was Aniyah Burr (15)

Parkway North (3-5) goes on the road to play Battle on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:30 a.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (0-9) visits Hazelwood East on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.