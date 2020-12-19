 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway North topples Parkway South
Parkway North toppled visiting Parkway South 71-57 Saturday.

Chanel Davis led Parkway North with 21 points, while Aliyah Williams finished with 19 and Madison Adolphsen added 10. Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 17 points, while Alivia McCulla finished with 17 and Grace Ellington added 11.

Parkway North (5-1) will host Jackson on Tuesday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Parkway South (4-4) plays at Kirkwood on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

