Recap: Parkway North topples Warrenton

Parkway North toppled visiting Warrenton 59-45 Friday.
Aliyah Williams was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 23 points and Chanel Davis added 18.
Parkway North (7-4) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. Warrenton (1-3) hosts Liberty Christian Academy on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
