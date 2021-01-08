 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway North topples Warrenton
Parkway North toppled visiting Warrenton 59-45 Friday.

Aliyah Williams was the leading scorer for Parkway North with 23 points and Chanel Davis added 18.

Parkway North (7-4) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. Warrenton (1-3) hosts Liberty Christian Academy on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

