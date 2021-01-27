Recap: Parkway North triumphs over Hancock

Parkway North triumphed over visiting Hancock 84-35 Wednesday.
Chanel Davis led Parkway North with 18 points, while Ali Jordan finished with 15 and Malina Roberson added 15. Bri Collins was the leading scorer for Hancock with 30 points.
Parkway North (11-5) travels to Hazelwood West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Hancock (4-7) travels to Clayton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
