Recap: Parkway South defeats Civic Memorial

Alivia McCulla posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Parkway South over Civic Memorial 61-55 Wednesday at Visitation.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Annalise Dorr (17) and Ava McCulla (12). Olivia Durbin was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr (9).