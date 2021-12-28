 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South defeats Nerinx Hall
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South defeats Nerinx Hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway South defeated Nerinx Hall 47-42 Tuesday at Visitation.

Ava McCulla led Parkway South with 18 points and Annalise Dorr added 15. Allie Carosello led the way for Nerinx Hall with 17 points and Haylee Braun added 10.

Parkway South (6-5) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (4-6) will host Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News