Recap: Parkway South defeats Nerinx Hall

Parkway South defeated Nerinx Hall 47-42 Tuesday at Visitation.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Ava McCulla led Parkway South with 18 points and Annalise Dorr added 15. Allie Carosello led the way for Nerinx Hall with 17 points and Haylee Braun added 10.
Parkway South (6-5) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (4-6) will host Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.