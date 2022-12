Alivia McCulla had 15 points and 10 rebounds to propel Parkway South over visiting Clayton 59-52 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Annalise Dorr (23) and Ava McCulla (14). Lauren Young led Clayton with 19 points, while Jasmine Burks finished with 10 and Stella Whitney added 10.

Parkway South (6-0) plays at home against Oakville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Clayton (3-4) travels to Ladue on Friday at 5:30 p.m.