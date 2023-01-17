 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway South downs Timberland

  • 0

Parkway South got double-doubles from Alivia McCulla (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Ava McCulla (14 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Timberland 65-57 Tuesday.

The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Annalise Dorr (15) and Emme Heimlich (13). The other leading rebounder for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr (8).

Parkway South (12-3) hosts Kirkwood on Friday at 6 p.m. Timberland (13-4) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

