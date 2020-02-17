Recap: Parkway South downs Visitation

Parkway South got double-doubles from Linnea Johansen (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Alivia McCulla (13 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Visitation 75-67 Monday.
The Patriots made 18 of 26 free throws (69 percent), while the Vivettes sank 7-10 (70 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Annalise Dorr (16), Grace Ellington (12) and Emme Heimlich (10). The leading scorers for Visitation were Annie Restovich (21), Lucie Schwartz (18), Kate Restovich (13) and Ava Greiner (10).
Parkway South (8-14) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Visitation (7-14) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.