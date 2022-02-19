Recap: Parkway South gets by Lutheran South

Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 19 points, while Alivia McCulla finished with 11 and Ava McCulla added 10. Amy Ceko led the way for Lutheran South with 16 points and Ellie Buscher added 12. The leading rebounders for Parkway South were Annalise Dorr (9) and Alivia McCulla (8). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (11)