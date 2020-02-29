Recap: Parkway South rolls past Parkway West
Parkway South rolled past visiting Parkway West 62-33 Saturday.

Grace Ellington was the leading scorer for Parkway South with 22 points and Alivia McCulla added 13.

Parkway South (12-15) visits Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

