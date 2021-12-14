 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South slips past Francis Howell
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South slips past Francis Howell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway South slipped past Francis Howell 53-52 Tuesday at Francis Howell.

The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 16 points, while Alivia McCulla finished with 14 and Ava McCulla added 14. Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 29 points.

Parkway South (4-2) visits Eureka on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell (2-4) plays at home against Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News