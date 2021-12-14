Recap: Parkway South slips past Francis Howell

Parkway South slipped past Francis Howell 53-52 Tuesday at Francis Howell.
The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 16 points, while Alivia McCulla finished with 14 and Ava McCulla added 14. Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 29 points.
Parkway South (4-2) visits Eureka on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell (2-4) plays at home against Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m.
