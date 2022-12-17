Recap: Parkway South tops Gateway Legacy Christian

Parkway South got double-doubles from Alivia McCulla (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Ava McCulla (10 points, 12 rebounds) defeating Gateway Legacy Christian 47-35 Saturday at Visitation.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr with 10 points. Maria Sanchez led Gateway Legacy Christian with 9 points. The other leading rebounder for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr (8).