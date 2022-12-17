 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Parkway South tops Gateway Legacy Christian

  • 0

Parkway South got double-doubles from Alivia McCulla (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Ava McCulla (10 points, 12 rebounds) defeating Gateway Legacy Christian 47-35 Saturday at Visitation.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr with 10 points. Maria Sanchez led Gateway Legacy Christian with 9 points. The other leading rebounder for Parkway South was Annalise Dorr (8).

Parkway South (8-0) will host Miller Career on Tuesday. Gateway Legacy Christian (6-3) travels to Granite City on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News