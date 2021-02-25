 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central
Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

Parkway South cruised to a 57-25 win over Parkway Central Thursday at Parkway Central.

Maggie Roberts led Parkway Central with 11 points.

Parkway South (16-9) plays at Eureka on Monday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (6-14) plays at home against St. Charles on Monday at 6 p.m.

Sports