Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

Parkway South cruised to a 57-25 win over Parkway Central Thursday at Parkway Central.
Maggie Roberts led Parkway Central with 11 points.
Parkway South (16-9) plays at Eureka on Monday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (6-14) plays at home against St. Charles on Monday at 6 p.m.
