 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Annalise Dorr posted 23 points and 11 rebounds to propel Parkway South over visiting Parkway Central 86-31 Tuesday.

The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Ava McCulla (22) and Alivia McCulla (21).

Parkway South (1-0) visits Parkway West on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m. Parkway Central (0-1) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News