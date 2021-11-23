Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

Annalise Dorr posted 23 points and 11 rebounds to propel Parkway South over visiting Parkway Central 86-31 Tuesday.
The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Parkway South were Ava McCulla (22) and Alivia McCulla (21).
Parkway South (1-0) visits Parkway West on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m. Parkway Central (0-1) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.