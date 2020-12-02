Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

Parkway South cruised to a 65-33 win over Parkway Central Wednesday at Parkway Central.
The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Alivia McCulla led Parkway South with 16 points, while Grace Ellington finished with 15 and Annalise Dorr added 13. Grace Meier led the way for Parkway Central with 8 points.
Parkway South (2-0) will host Parkway North on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (0-2) will host Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.