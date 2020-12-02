 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Parkway Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Parkway South cruised to a 65-33 win over Parkway Central Wednesday at Parkway Central.

The Patriots were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Alivia McCulla led Parkway South with 16 points, while Grace Ellington finished with 15 and Annalise Dorr added 13. Grace Meier led the way for Parkway Central with 8 points.

Parkway South (2-0) will host Parkway North on Friday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (0-2) will host Parkway West on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports