 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West beats Francis Howell North
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West beats Francis Howell North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Triniti Cook had a game-high 28 points to lead Parkway West to a 68-52 win over Francis Howell North Wednesday at Summit.

Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Alexa Riddel (14), Lexi Etchason (11) and Abbie Zensen (10). Alicia Hunn led the way for Francis Howell North with 23 points and Hannah Ermeling added 15.

Parkway West (8-3) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell North (2-6) travels to St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News