Recap: Parkway West beats Francis Howell North

Triniti Cook had a game-high 28 points to lead Parkway West to a 68-52 win over Francis Howell North Wednesday at Summit.
Also finishing in double figures for Parkway West were Alexa Riddel (14), Lexi Etchason (11) and Abbie Zensen (10). Alicia Hunn led the way for Francis Howell North with 23 points and Hannah Ermeling added 15.
Parkway West (8-3) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell North (2-6) travels to St. Charles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
