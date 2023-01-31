Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Lafayette

The Longhorns dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 39-20. Ava Albanese led the way for Parkway West with 15 points. Taylor Nania led the way for Lafayette with 15 points and Destiny Polk added 10. The leading rebounders for Parkway West were Alexa Riddel (11) and Ava Albanese (9). The leading rebounder for Lafayette was Taylor Nania (8)