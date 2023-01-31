 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West handily defeats Lafayette

Parkway West handily defeated visiting Lafayette 55-31 Tuesday.

The Longhorns dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 39-20. Ava Albanese led the way for Parkway West with 15 points. Taylor Nania led the way for Lafayette with 15 points and Destiny Polk added 10. The leading rebounders for Parkway West were Alexa Riddel (11) and Ava Albanese (9). The leading rebounder for Lafayette was Taylor Nania (8)

Parkway West (8-9) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Lafayette (2-18) goes on the road to play Ladue on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

