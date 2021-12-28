 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West rolls past Lutheran North
Recap: Parkway West rolls past Lutheran North

Parkway West rolled past Lutheran North 78-50 Tuesday at Summit.

The leading scorers for Parkway West were Triniti Cook (22), Lexi Etchason (17), Abbie Zensen (15) and Alexa Riddel (12). Kayla Sullivan led the way for Lutheran North with 30 points.

Parkway West (7-3) visits Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Lutheran North (2-6) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

News