Recap: Parkway West rolls past Lutheran North

Parkway West rolled past Lutheran North 78-50 Tuesday at Summit.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
The leading scorers for Parkway West were Triniti Cook (22), Lexi Etchason (17), Abbie Zensen (15) and Alexa Riddel (12). Kayla Sullivan led the way for Lutheran North with 30 points.
Parkway West (7-3) visits Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Lutheran North (2-6) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.