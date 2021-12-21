 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central

  • 0

Parkway West rolled past visiting Parkway Central 52-23 Tuesday.

The Longhorns made 16 of 23 free throws (70 percent), while the Colts sank 6-8 (75 percent). Lexi Etchason led the way for Parkway West with 16 points and Triniti Cook added 14.

Parkway West (6-2) visits Summit on Monday at 4 p.m. Parkway Central (0-8) visits Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, January 4 at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News