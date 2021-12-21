Recap: Parkway West rolls past Parkway Central

Parkway West rolled past visiting Parkway Central 52-23 Tuesday.
The Longhorns made 16 of 23 free throws (70 percent), while the Colts sank 6-8 (75 percent). Lexi Etchason led the way for Parkway West with 16 points and Triniti Cook added 14.
Parkway West (6-2) visits Summit on Monday at 4 p.m. Parkway Central (0-8) visits Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, January 4 at 4 p.m.
