Recap: Parkway West rolls past Seckman
Parkway West rolled past visiting Seckman 57-27 Tuesday.

Triniti Cook was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 22 points and Abbie Zensen added 15.

Parkway West (4-0) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 6 p.m. Seckman (1-3) will host Summit on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

