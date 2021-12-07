Recap: Parkway West rolls past Seckman

Parkway West rolled past visiting Seckman 57-27 Tuesday.
-
Triniti Cook was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 22 points and Abbie Zensen added 15.
Parkway West (4-0) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 6 p.m. Seckman (1-3) will host Summit on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
