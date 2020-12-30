 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West topples Ladue
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West topples Ladue

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Parkway West toppled visiting Ladue 42-29 Wednesday.

Lexi Etchason led Parkway West with 11 points, while Triniti Cook finished with 10 and Abbie Zensen added 10. The leading rebounder for Parkway West was Abbey Thompson (11).

Parkway West (3-5) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (3-3) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports