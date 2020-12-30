Recap: Parkway West topples Ladue

Parkway West toppled visiting Ladue 42-29 Wednesday.
Lexi Etchason led Parkway West with 11 points, while Triniti Cook finished with 10 and Abbie Zensen added 10. The leading rebounder for Parkway West was Abbey Thompson (11).
Parkway West (3-5) plays at home against Eureka on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (3-3) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
