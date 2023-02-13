Parkway West toppled Lutheran South 60-46 Monday at Lutheran South.
Siena Snyder led Parkway West with 20 points, while Ava Albanese finished with 15 and Lexi Etchason added 10. Savannah Butterfield led Lutheran South with 19 points, while Ellie Buscher finished with 14 and Sydney Pfister added 11. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (10)
Parkway West (11-11) plays at home against Lindbergh on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lutheran South (17-6) goes on the road to play Westminster on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.