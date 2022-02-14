Recap: Parkway West tops Lindbergh

The Longhorns shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Abbie Zensen was the leading scorer for Parkway West with 17 points and Triniti Cook added 14. Nyla Jackson led the way for Lindbergh with 14 points and Rory Conboy added 12. The leading rebounders for Parkway West were Lexi Etchason (11) and Siena Snyder (8).