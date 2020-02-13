Recap: Parkway West triumphs over McCluer
Parkway West triumphed over visiting McCluer 46-10 Thursday.

Ana Lyons led the way for Parkway West with 12 points.

Parkway West (7-13) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. McCluer (0-14) hosts Oakville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

