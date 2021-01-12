 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville defeats Visitation
Recap: Pattonville defeats Visitation

Pattonville defeated Visitation 59-54 Tuesday at Visitation.

Annie Restovich led the way for Visitation with 18 points.

Pattonville (4-10) travels to Parkway South on Thursday at 6 p.m. Visitation (3-10) plays at Nerinx Hall on Thursday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m.

