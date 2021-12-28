 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville downs Collinsville
Recap: Pattonville downs Collinsville

Pattonville downed Collinsville 49-42 Tuesday at MICDS.

The Pirates dominated the boards, outrebounding the Kahoks 44-26. Jasmine Gray led the way for Pattonville with 22 points. Jordan Gary led the way for Collinsville with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (12) and Brooke Boyce (11). The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (10)

Pattonville (6-2) visits MICDS on Thursday at 6 p.m. Collinsville (9-9) visits Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

