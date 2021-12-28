Recap: Pattonville downs Collinsville

The Pirates dominated the boards, outrebounding the Kahoks 44-26. Jasmine Gray led the way for Pattonville with 22 points. Jordan Gary led the way for Collinsville with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Pattonville were Jnylah Curtis (12) and Brooke Boyce (11). The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (10)